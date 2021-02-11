Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University Women’s basketball game against UT Martin postponed until Friday

February 11, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball contest against UT Martin scheduled for 6:00pm Thursday, February 11th has been postponed until 2:00pm, Friday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

Also each of the games in the Governors Saturday doubleheader against Southeast Missouri has been pushed back an hour; the women’s game against the Redhawks will now tip off at 2:00pm and the men’s tilt will begin at 5:00pm in the Dunn Center.

For the latest Austin Peay State University basketball news, updates, and schedule changes be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow our basketball teams on Twitter (@AustinPeayMBB and @AustinPeayWBB).


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      February 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      28  