Austin Peay State University Women’s basketball game against UT Martin postponed until Friday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball contest against UT Martin scheduled for 6:00pm Thursday, February 11th has been postponed until 2:00pm, Friday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Also each of the games in the Governors Saturday doubleheader against Southeast Missouri has been pushed back an hour; the women’s game against the Redhawks will now tip off at 2:00pm and the men’s tilt will begin at 5:00pm in the Dunn Center.

For the latest Austin Peay State University basketball news, updates, and schedule changes be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow our basketball teams on Twitter (@AustinPeayMBB and @AustinPeayWBB).

