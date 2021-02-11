|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,047 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, February 11th, 2021
Austin Peay State University Women’s basketball game against UT Martin postponed until Friday
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball contest against UT Martin scheduled for 6:00pm Thursday, February 11th has been postponed until 2:00pm, Friday in the Winfield Dunn Center.
Also each of the games in the Governors Saturday doubleheader against Southeast Missouri has been pushed back an hour; the women’s game against the Redhawks will now tip off at 2:00pm and the men’s tilt will begin at 5:00pm in the Dunn Center.
For the latest Austin Peay State University basketball news, updates, and schedule changes be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow our basketball teams on Twitter (@AustinPeayMBB and @AustinPeayWBB).
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Basketball, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Skyhawks, Southeast Missouri, UT-Martin
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.