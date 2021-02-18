APSU Football to play Chattanooga in 2021, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team and Chattanooga will renew acquaintances with a home-and-home series to be played during the 2021 and 2024 seasons.

The Governors and Mocs will open the upcoming 2021 fall season with a Thursday, September 2nd game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

With Chattanooga’s addition, APSU has completed its 2021 non-conference slate, which includes a trip to Ole Miss (September 11th) and the home opener against Morehead State (September 18th).

“It is exciting to add Chattanooga to the formidable roster of future nonconference opponents we have built,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “I am looking forward to seeing our fans flying the Gov in Chattanooga in support of our football team.”

Three years later, APSU and UTC will wrap up the 2024 season with a November 23rd meeting at Fortera Stadium. It will be only the third time Chattanooga makes the trip up Interstate 24 to face its in-state foe.

