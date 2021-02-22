Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Morehead State

Clarksville, TN – After a closely-fought opening set, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team had few answers for Morehead State’s serving or blocking and dropped a three-set (20-25, 12-25, 10-25) decision, Monday, in Ohio Valley Conference action at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University (4-2) held its own in a first set that saw both teams seemingly working to find their rhythm.

The Governors led by as many as four points in the set and held an 18-16 advantage late in the frame. But six straight Morehead State points turned the tide as it used a 9-2 run to close the period.

Morehead State (6-0) used its special teams play to win the second then powered past the Govs offensively in the third. In the second set, the Eagles used six service aces and a block to keep the Govs off balance and scored 17 kills against the Govs nine to win the frame. MSU closed the match with 20 kills in the decisive third set, limiting APSU to four kills.

Outside hitter Chloe Stitt led the Govs offense with eight kills and fellow outside hitter Brooke Moore chipped in six kills. They combined for the bulk of Austin Peay’s 20 kills on the afternoon.

Olivia Lohmeier notched 15 kills to lead Morehead State with Lauren Rokey added 11 kills. Mia Swearingen had seven kills and four blocks in the win.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team now prepares for a two-match against Eastern Illinois, Sunday-Monday, in Charleston, Illinois.

