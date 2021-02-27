APSU Women’s Tennis heads to Murfreesboro to play Middle Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – After picking up their second-straight win to start the season last weekend, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis is set to play a Saturday, February 27th match at 11:00am against Middle Tennessee at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro Tennessee.

The top of the Governors lineup has yet to change in the first two matches of the season, with Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris playing in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively.

Schmidt and Morris have also partnered to be the Govs No. 1 doubles pairing and are 2-0 in their first two matches.

Jana Leder and Martina Paladini-Jennings have manned the No. 3 and No. 4 singles positions in both matches, and the duo picked up a win together in the No. 2 doubles match last time out against Carson-Newman.

Aleks Topalovic has played on the No. 5 line for the Governors to start the season and leads the team with a pair of singles wins this season.

Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi have played together twice in APSU’s No. 3 doubles position, where they are 2-0 to start the season. Albertson and Nakanishi have both played in the No. 6 singles position once this season and Nakanishi picked up a win against Carson-Newman last time out.

The Opposition

Middle Tennesse (4-5)

All-time series: Middle Tennessee leads, 34-4

Austin Peay State University women’s tennis has won three-straight matches dating back to last season; the last time the Govs dropped a match was to Middle Tennessee, 4-2, on February 23rd, 2020, at the Governors Tennis Center.

The APSU Govs claimed the doubles point against the Blue Raiders, with Schmidt and Toplaovic winning a tiebreaker, 8-6, to clinch the point in the No. 2 doubles match.

In singles play, Middle Tennessee picked up wins in the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 singles matches to quickly take the lead over Austin Peay State University.

Paladini-Jennings stopped the Blue Raiders run with a win in the No. 4 singles match, but Middle Tennessee clinched the match with a win over Sarah Heckel in the No. 6 singles tilt.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will play at home for the first time this season when it welcome Illinois State for a Friday, March 5th match at the Governors Tennis Center. Then its back on the road for the Governors who will play a Saturday, March 6th match at North Alabama in Florence, Alabama.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

Sections

Topics