Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 5th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26).

Nightly, from 12:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Montgomery County

Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Davidson County

On Tuesday, March 9th through Thursday, March 11th, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 205 (46th Ave) for pavement repair. Drivers should expect delays.

On Wednesday, March 10th, through Wednesday, March 17th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 at MM 84 for bridge deck inspection.

On Friday, March 5th, and Saturday, March 6th, from 9:00pm-5:00am, TVA will have a lane closure in both directions of I-24/I-65 at MM 87 for aerial crossing.

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

ITS Maintenance

On Thursday, March 4th and Friday, March 5th, from 8:00pm-12:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-440 westbound in the Nolensville Pike area for ITS maintenance.

On-Call Concrete Repair

Look Ahead – On Thursday, March 10th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, the westbound off-ramp from I-440 to Hillsboro Road will be closed to saw cut concrete pavement.

Look Ahead – On Friday, March 12th at 8:00pm through Monday, March 15th at 5:00am, the ramp from I-440 eastbound to Hillsboro Road will be closed for concrete replacement.

Sign Installation on I-24

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-24 in both directions at MM 48 and partial exit ramp closure at exit 47/47A at MM 48 to for sign installation work.

Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions for construction activities at MM 60.

Humphreys County

Bridge Repairs on I-40 over the Buffalo River

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for construction operations at MM 140-142.

From now through Friday, March 5th, one lane will be closed on I-40 eastbound at MM 141 for pavement repairs.

Starting Friday, March 5th and continuing daily, there will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound at MM 141 for pavement repairs.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

