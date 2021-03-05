Leading Through Black Excellence by APSU: David Davenport

Clarksville, TN – David Davenport has been a very active and vital member of the community during his time in Clarksville. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, he moved here in March 2003, when he accepted a position at Austin Peay State University (APSU) as director of University Recreation.

Over the years, he has served the campus in several capacities. In 2015, he was appointed the chief diversity officer (CDO), holding dual positions of CDO (part-time) and director of University Recreation.

He has held leadership positions in many organizations that include, but are not limited to, president of Clarksville Sunrise Rotary, assistant governor for Rotary (district 6760), president of the Hopkinsville/Fort Campbell Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, charter member of the Greater Clarksville Area National Panhellenic Council, a member of the Mayor’s Fitness Council and board member and current president of the National Intramural and Recreation Sports Association.

Davenport has served as the “glue” for African American faculty and staff on campus, understanding that building a family atmosphere is the right path toward retention. His work in the community has helped to build pipelines between the Clarksville community and the APSU campus. He is the face of many movements, and he is never afraid to lead by example when the time calls.

Davenport works hard to keep the AAEC working efficiently like a well-oiled machine while also allowing us the opportunity to enjoy the work-life balance. He is a relationship builder, a man that never has met a stranger, and those characteristics are much needed during our current times.

He is the advisor for one of our Divine 9 Greek organizations on campus, and he is also the president for the alumni chapter of that organization. Those two roles do not often go hand-in-hand due to the demand of both positions, but he continues to excel.

David Davenport, we salute you for your service to the campus and the community and for being a true man of achievement.

– APSU African American Employee Council

Leading Through Black Excellence is a new Black History Month series, presented by the Austin Peay State University African American Employee Council. Throughout February, we will highlight examples of “Leading Through Black Excellence,” both on and off our campus. Individuals and organizations were nominated, and we are pleased to share their incredible stories through this new venture. For more information, please visit our website, www.apsu.edu/aaec.

Sections

Topics