Manna Café Ministries gets Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Donation

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. Manna Café Ministries will use the gift to help purchase and provide food for impoverished families around the community of Clarksville by distributing food boxes.

“We are very grateful for our food providers like Food Lion. Their contributions go a long way to help us meet the needs in our community” said Kenny York, Founder, and Director.

Manna Café Ministries distributes food boxes three days a week.

The boxes include everything from bread and meat to fresh produce and dry goods.

Manna Café Ministries distributes an average of 2 million pounds of food each year, which meets the needs of approximately 2,150 people a month.

The mission of the organization is to serve the people in need in Clarksville and Montgomery County through a soup kitchen on wheels, food box distribution, education in nutrition, and other vital resources. Propelled chiefly by volunteers, Manna Café Ministries strives to restore hope, dignity, self-reliance, community, and the love of God through Jesus Christ. The organization believes that it is God’s will that “the poor will

