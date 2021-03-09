|
Clarksville Street Department will offer “Spring Cleanup” during March
Clarksville Street Department will remove residential yard waste
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will begin its annual spring cleanup, essentially free removal of residential yard waste, on March 15th, 2021.
Pickup service will be available to residents within the City limits through April 19th and will include removal of normal yard waste such as grass clippings, leaves, and limbs.
The Clarksville Street Department will not pick up tree stumps, tree limbs from topped trees, or limbs trimmed by a commercial company.
To have yard waste picked up, contact the Clarksville Street Department from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday at 931.645.7464, or you may choose to call the pickup line 931.645.3353 and leave your address with details of what you want to be picked up.
Yard waste for pickup must meet these criteria:
Residents must call within the designated time period, March 15th – April 19th.If you have questions, contact the Clarksville Street Department from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday at 931.645.7464.
