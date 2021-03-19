APSU Baseball falls 6-3 to Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau, MO – Shortstop Bobby Head had two hits but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not overcome Southeast Missouri’s four-run fourth-inning in a 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference loss, Friday night at Capaha Field.

Austin Peay (3-12, 1-3 OVC) got on the board first, scratching out a run in the first inning with two outs.

Catcher Jack Alexander walked, right fielder Skyler Luna reached on an error, and third baseman Gino Avros walked to load the bases. The Govs scored their run on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead.

Southeast Missouri (9-7, 3-1 OVC) returned the favor in the fourth, scoring four times with two outs. Second baseman Connor Basler and third baseman Peyton Leeper earned back-to-back bases-loaded walks to take the lead, 2-1. Wes Stauss then singled in a pair of runs to push the SEMO lead to 4-1.

The Governors would narrow the deficit to a run in the fifth thanks to a pair of SEMO errors. Luna and Avros both reached courtesy those errors and the Govs scored thanks to groundouts by center fielder Garrett Spain and designated hitter Ty DeLancey, but could not build on the opportunity.

The Redhawks pushed the lead back to three runs in the eighth. Center fielder Danny Wright drove in a run with a squeeze bunt and a Govs error provided a second run.

Govs starter Harley Gollert (0-3) allowed four runs on four hits and five walks over four innings. Reliever Kyle Nunn held the Redhawks to a run over his 3.1 innings of work.

Southeast Missouri starter Dylan Dodd (2-1) allowed just three unearned runs on three hits and three walks, striking out eight over his seven innings. Reliever Austin Williams struck out four of the seven batters he faced over the final two innings to pick up his second save.

Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri continue their three-game series with a 2:00pm Saturday doubleheader.

