Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis defeats Western Kentucky, 6-1
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis had no problem finding its rhythm after 13 days off, as the Governors picked up a convincing 6-1 win over Western Kentucky, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
After dropping the No. 3 doubles match out of the gate, Austin Peay State University bounced back with wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches to claim the doubles point.
Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris picked up their sixth-straight doubles win to start the season in the No. 1 position and Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic picked up their third doubles win in the No. 2 position to secure the point.
In singles action, the Govs came out on fire, winning the first three singles matches to secure the match win. The No. 3 singles match was the first off the court, where Leder handily picked up a win over Western Kentucky’s Lauren Joch.
The No. 4 singles match was the next to go final and Martina Paladini-Jennings claimed a two-set victory over the Hilltopper’s Tristen Bryant-Otake. With Austin Peay leading 3-1, Honoka Nakanishi picked up a two-set win in the No. 6 singles match to secure the win for the Governors.
With the match already in hand, Schmidt picked up her fourth-straight singles win on the No. 1 line to stretch the Austin Peay lead to 5-1. After Morris fell in the No. 2 singles match, Topalovic ended the contest on a high note for the Govs, coming back to pick up a three-set win after dropping the opening set.
Results
Doubles
1. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Cora-Lynn vonDungern/Lisa Friess (WKU) 6-3
2. Jana Leder Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Laura Bernardos/Samantha Martinez (WKU) 6-4
3. Tristen Bryant-Otake/Lauren Joch (WKU) def. Ana Albertson/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-1
Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2*
Singles
1. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) def. Cora-Lynn vonDungern (WKU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
2. Laura Bernardos (WKU) def. Danielle Morris (APSU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 10-3
3. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Lauren Joch (WKU) 6-2, 6-1
4. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) def. Tristen Bryant-Otake (WKU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
5. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Lisa Friess (WKU) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
6. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Alexis Cramer (WKU) 6-3, 7-5
Order of Finish: 3, 4, 6*, 1, 2, 5
Next Up For Austin Peay State Univesity Women’s Tennis
|
