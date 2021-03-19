Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis defeats Western Kentucky, 6-1

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis had no problem finding its rhythm after 13 days off, as the Governors picked up a convincing 6-1 win over Western Kentucky, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After dropping the No. 3 doubles match out of the gate, Austin Peay State University bounced back with wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches to claim the doubles point.

Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris picked up their sixth-straight doubles win to start the season in the No. 1 position and Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic picked up their third doubles win in the No. 2 position to secure the point.

In singles action, the Govs came out on fire, winning the first three singles matches to secure the match win. The No. 3 singles match was the first off the court, where Leder handily picked up a win over Western Kentucky’s Lauren Joch.

The No. 4 singles match was the next to go final and Martina Paladini-Jennings claimed a two-set victory over the Hilltopper’s Tristen Bryant-Otake. With Austin Peay leading 3-1, Honoka Nakanishi picked up a two-set win in the No. 6 singles match to secure the win for the Governors.

With the match already in hand, Schmidt picked up her fourth-straight singles win on the No. 1 line to stretch the Austin Peay lead to 5-1. After Morris fell in the No. 2 singles match, Topalovic ended the contest on a high note for the Govs, coming back to pick up a three-set win after dropping the opening set.

Results

Doubles

1. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Cora-Lynn vonDungern/Lisa Friess (WKU) 6-3

2. Jana Leder Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Laura Bernardos/Samantha Martinez (WKU) 6-4

3. Tristen Bryant-Otake/Lauren Joch (WKU) def. Ana Albertson/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2*

Singles

1. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) def. Cora-Lynn vonDungern (WKU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

2. Laura Bernardos (WKU) def. Danielle Morris (APSU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 10-3

3. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Lauren Joch (WKU) 6-2, 6-1

4. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) def. Tristen Bryant-Otake (WKU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

5. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Lisa Friess (WKU) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

6. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Alexis Cramer (WKU) 6-3, 7-5

Order of Finish: 3, 4, 6*, 1, 2, 5

Next Up For Austin Peay State Univesity Women’s Tennis



With non-conference play in the books, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will kick off conference play when they host Jacksonville State for a 10:00am, March 26th match at the Governors Tennis Courts. The Govs will then hit the road to take on Southeast Missouri, April 2nd, and UT Martin, April 3rd.

In the time of COVID-19 Coornavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors women’s tennis Twitter (@AustinPeayWTN).

