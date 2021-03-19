Austin Peay State University Track and Field begins season at Southern Illinois

Clarksville, TN – A full 679 days ago, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed in its last outdoor event.

Saturday, the squad is back. The APSU Govs, who remain the defending Ohio Valley Conference Indoor champions, are set to compete as a team for the first time since those indoor games—a mere 387 days ago—when they travel to Carbondale, Illinois for the Bill Cornell Invitational hosted by Southern Illinois at the Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex.

This will be a distinctly OVC-centric event—in addition to the APSU Govs, athletes from Eastern Illinois, Murray State, and Southeast Missouri will join the Salukis, Valparaiso, and Western Illinois in Carbondale.

Since it’s been a while, a good reminder of the who’s-who for Austin Peay State University track and field might be in order. And no one stands out on the track more than Kenisha Phillips, the Guyana-born sensation who earned OVC Indoor Freshman of the Year in 2020. She’ll run in the 400-meter and run anchor in the 4×400-meter relay as well, with Allana Johnson joining her in both events and Mikaela Smith scheduled in the relay and in her specialty, the 800-meter run.

Several medalists from that 2020 title team are ready after a lengthy wait between meets. Karlijn Schouten will be the top seed in the pole vault and Denia Hill-Tate is one of the favorites in the high jump. Lennex Walker will compete in the 100-meter, 200-meter and long jump as she continues to showcase her jack-of-all-trades skillset and Camaryn McClelland, a talented multi-eventer who missed the entire 2019-20 indoor season, is slated for a full return with alongside Walker in those three events.

Austin Peay’s throws quartet of Shyanna Chapman, Maria Hillyard, Kori McDaniel and Jackie Verseman are all scheduled to compete in the hammer throw, with Hillyard, McDaniel and Verseman also slated for the shot put. This is as deep and as veteran a throws contingent as Austin Peay has been able to boast in some years, led by a former standout Austin Peay State University thrower in recent staff addition Jasmine Sensabaugh.

From a debut standpoint, two Govs will make their first track and field appearances for Austin Peay State University. Mikayla Filkins is scheduled for competition in the 1500-meter run, while Jessica Hoban will make her debut in the long jump.

TRXCTiming.com will have the live results for this event, and a complete recap will be available at the conclusion of competition at LetsGoPeay.com.

Sections

Topics