APSU Men’s Golf plays in Mercer’s National Intercollegiate, Monday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will travel down to Georgia this week for the National Intercollegiate, hosted by Mercer at The National Golf Club in Greensboro, GA.

The par-72 course sits just shy of 7,000 yards and will host a number of foes familiar to the APSU this week.

In addition to host Mercer—coached by former Governors head coach Kirk Kayden—Austin Peay will square off against Ohio Valley Conference foes Belmont, Jacksonville State, Morehead State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin. Bellarmine, Dalton State, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, North Alabama, Stetson, and Troy round out the 14-team field.

The five-man lineup for the APSU Govs will carry with it a familiar feel—Austin Lancaster, Michael Busse, Alex Vegh, Micah Knisley, and Chase Korte will comprise the lineup for the third straight stroke-play event this spring. They’ll be joined by Morgan Robinson playing as an individual for the first time this season.

APSU is flush with success after last week’s match-play victory against Western Kentucky. They’ll look to break into the top-five during stroke play for the first time this spring at The National.

The Govs will tee off at 7:30am CT, Monday on Hole Nos. 4-7; Austin Peay State University will be paired with Tennessee Tech and Belmont. Day one will be a 36-hole day, with Tuesday wrapping up the competition with the final 18 holes. A complete recap will be available at the conclusion of each day at LetsGoPeay.com and GolfStat.com will have live scoring at the course

