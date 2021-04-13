Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball has doubleheader against UT Martin at home, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team will play its final home matches of the shortened season when it hosts UT Martin for a Senior Day doubleheader at 1:30pm and 3:30pm, Wednesday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Prior to the first match on Wednesday against the Skyhawks, Austin Peay State University will honor its three beach volleyball seniors – MiMi Arrington, Claire Darland, and Jenna Panning. Arrington and Panning are the only two remaining players from Austin Peay State University’s inaugural beach volleyball team in 2017.

The APSU Governors enter Wednesday doubleheader after dropping a pair of matches to North Alabama, 5-0 and 4-1, last Friday. In the second match against North Alabama, the Govs No. 1 pairing of Panning and Brooke Moore battled to a three-set win and the freshman duo of Morgan Rutledge and Janvier Buggs won the extension match in three sets.

After squaring off with the Skyhawks, the Governors will travel to Jacksonville State to play in a round-robin event at the McClellan’s South Beach Volleyball facility in Anniston, Alabama. Austin Peay will then wrap up the regular season the following week when it plays a doubleheader at UT Martin, April 21st, and then travels to the EKU Tournament, April 24th-25th, in Richmond, Kentucky.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, schedule changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors beach volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

Sections

Topics