



« Older: Tennessee Department of Education announces Stipends for More Teachers for Summer Early Reading Training U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Introduces the Woman’s Right to Know Act Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduces the Woman’s Right to Know Act to protect the health of pregnant women and unborn children by providing adequate medical information for informed consent before abortions. Senator Blackburn was joined by co-sponsors Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), and Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) in addition to Representative Vicky Hartzler (R- Mo.) who introduced the House version of this legislation. “For far too long, organizations like Planned Parenthood have targeted vulnerable women and pressured them to make life and death medical decisions without informed consent,” said Senator Blackburn. “The Woman’s Right to Know Act protects the sanctity of life for women and children across the nation by establishing long-overdue standards for the predatory abortion industry.” “The abortion industry has profited off of vulnerable women for far too long,” said Senator Daines. “Mothers deserve to be informed about the medical dangers of abortion and the humanity of their preborn babies before making this life-or-death decision.” “A disturbing reality of abortion is that it not only ends the life of the unborn child, but it is also forever alters the life of the mother,” said Senator Braun. “This bill holds the abortion industry accountable for providing mothers seeking abortion with crucial information before an abortion can be performed, hopefully saving innocent lives. ” “Any medical decision, let alone a life-and-death decision, must be an informed one,” Senator Hyde-Smith said. “This legislation would ensure physicians make expectant mothers aware of all medical risks associated with abortion. This is a sensible and basic safeguard to protect both the life of the mother and the child.” “Women deserve to have all the information available before making a decision that affects their health and safety, as well as their unborn child. Unfortunately, the abortion industry continues to take advantage of vulnerable women—forcing them to make life-changing decisions without fully explaining the effects. This bill builds on my work to penalize those who administer abortion procedures without informed consent and will set reasonable requirements to protect the well-being of mothers and our society’s most vulnerable, the unborn,” said Senator Ernst. “Expectant mothers should be protected. Essential to this is making sure they know everything they can know about how to protect their bodies. This bill provides information which all too often is not shared,” said Dr. Cassidy. Senator Scott said, “I am proud to support this legislation which works to stop bad actors from keeping patients in the dark about the risks and consequences of the procedures they perform, including abortion.”“Every life, born and unborn, is valuable, including pregnant moms, who deserve to be told the truth about abortions,” said Senator Lankford. “This legislation is a simple step we can take to acknowledge and value the sanctity of life regardless of development or size.”

“We are talking about life and death here,” Senator Inhofe said. “A mother has the right to know the risks associated with a practice as drastic as abortion and information about the development of her baby before she makes that decision. I have been and will always be an advocate for life—that’s why I am proud to join Sen. Blackburn in introducing the Woman’s Right to Know Act. While the abortion industry preys on unsuspecting women, doctors should be required to provide information to ensure women can make an informed decision, for their health and the health of their baby. It should be the law.” “States throughout America have begun enacting laws to ensure that women considering abortion procedures have the full breadth of information and knowledge of the consequences surrounding an abortion procedure. In any medical decision, knowledge is power – and this one carries a multitude of mental and physical health risks for women,” Rep. Hartzler said. “I thank Senator Marsha Blackburn for introducing the Senate version of this bill and am eager to work with my colleagues to ensure this pro-woman legislation is passed to expand these safeguards for expecting mothers.” “We are grateful to Senator Blackburn for reintroducing the Women’s Right to Know Act, legislation that will save women from tragic, gruesome abortion procedures that end innocent unborn life,” said the Honorable Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List VP of Government Affairs. “It’s simple – women deserve to know of the severe medical risks involved in abortion, as well as understand the development of the child within them. We urge senators to support this reasonable, compassionate legislation that sets important standards for the abortion industry.” “The ‘Woman’s Right to Know Act’ ensures that medical patients considering abortion receive a high standard of care and information as they consider a decision that will impact the rest of their life, “ said Steven H. Aden, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel at Americans United for Life. “Abortion always ends the life of a preborn child, and the data shows us that when women are given the real story on what abortion is, they often make the choice for life. The abortion industry would rather hide the facts. Americans United for Life is grateful for Senator Blackburn’s leadership to ensure that women know the truth.” “Tennessee Right to Life supports Senator Blackburn’s efforts to pass the Woman’s Right to Know Act,” said Stacy Dunn, President of Tennessee Right to Life. “Every woman deserves to know all the facts about the abortion procedure, possible complications, and the development of her preborn child. This legislation will ensure that every woman receives every opportunity possible to choose life for her child.” Background The Woman’s Right to Know Act sets reasonable medical requirements for physicians to meet in order to protect both the life of the mother and the child before an abortion can be performed: Abortion providers must explain all the medical risks associated with an abortion procedure

Abortion providers must explain the probable gestational age and development features of the unborn child at the time the abortion is to be performed; and

Abortion providers must present this information at least 24 hours in advance of an abortion procedure.

Sections Politics

Topics abortion, Marsha Blackburn, Planned Parenthood, Pregnant, Tennessee Right to Life, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.





