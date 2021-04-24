Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Car Jacking on North Hinton Road

April 24, 2021
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a car jacking suspect and vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15am on North Hinton Road.

Victims described the suspect as possibly a white male wearing a mask and a dark-colored hoodie. The stolen vehicle is a red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 6K40P4.

If you have any information on this crime or see the vehicle, please call 911.

The stolen red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee looks similar to the one in this photo.

