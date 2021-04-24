|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Car Jacking on North Hinton Road
Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a car jacking suspect and vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15am on North Hinton Road.
Victims described the suspect as possibly a white male wearing a mask and a dark-colored hoodie. The stolen vehicle is a red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 6K40P4.
If you have any information on this crime or see the vehicle, please call 911.
