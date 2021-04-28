APSU Softball comes up short against Middle Tennessee, 3-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped its final non-conference game of the season to Middle Tennessee, Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park, Cheryl Holt Field, as the Govs dropped a pitcher’s duel to the Blue Raiders, 3-2.

The Governors (23-13) and Blue Raiders (24-20) traded zeros on the scoreboard for the first three-and-a-half innings, as APSU starter Shelby Harpe held MTSU to one hit over that span, finishing the day with five shutout innings overall, giving up two hits and three walks, with two strikeouts.

APSU finally broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fourth, as Lexi Osowski opened the inning by drawing a walk and then move to second base then Kelsey Gross was hit by a pitch.

A sacrifice by Emily Harkleroad move both runners into scoring position, which paid off for the Govs, with Drew Dudley and Brooke Pfefferle following with back-to-back RBI singles to put Austin Peay up 2-0.

The score would remain that way until the top of the sixth, when the Blue Raiders scored three runs off Govs reliever Jordan Benefiel (7-5), with all three coming off a home run after a walk and a base hit.

Inside the Boxscore

With her one strikeout recorded in relief, Kelsey Gross tied Ashley Elrod (2006-09) for 10th all-time in career strikeouts by a Govs pitcher, with 203.

Shelby Harpe has thrown 11 straight scoreless innings.

Brett Jackson threw out her 10th runner of the season trying to steal a base, tying her for the most by any catcher in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Austin Peay State University Softball finishes season 5-3 in non-conference games.

