TEMA reminds Tennesseans about COVID-19 Funeral Assistance
Nashville, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is encouraging families who have lost a loved one to apply for FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance to ease some financial stress and burden caused by the virus.
Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 Coronavirus related funeral expenses incurred after January 20th, 2020.
How to Apply
A dedicated toll-free phone number to complete a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application with help from FEMA’s representatives is available.
COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number
Hours of Operation:
The application process with FEMA should take about 20 minutes and multi-lingual services are available. FEMA is not accepting online applications for the benefit, so a call to FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance phone number is necessary to register and begin the process.
Who is Eligible?
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:
If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:
How Funds Are Received
If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.
An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals with a maximum allowable amount of $9,000 per funeral, and a maximum of $35,500 per application.
Get answers to frequently asked questions about the application process on our Funeral Assistance FAQ page.
TopicsAmerican Rescue Plan, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, Funeral, Nashville, Nashville TN, pandemic, TEMA, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, United States
