APSU Baseball defeats Jacksonville State for Travis Janssen’s 150th victory

Clarksville, TN – First baseman Bobby Head had four hits, including a late two-run home run to help the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team win the opening game of its Ohio Valley Conference series against Jacksonville State, 8-7, Friday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The win was head coach Travis Janssen‘s 150th victory at Austin Peay State University. He is only the third Governors’ head coach to record 150 wins with the program.

Jacksonville State (23-24, 13-12 OVC) struck in the opening inning with catcher Alex Webb’s two-run home run. However, that lead did not survive the bottom of the inning as Austin Peay used a pair of singles and three consecutive walks to tie the game. Shortstop John Bolton supplied a third single in the inning to give the Govs a 3-2 lead.

Austin Peay State University (19-29, 13-12 OVC) extended its lead with two runs in the third. Center fielder Garrett Spain singled to start the inning and Head followed with a double. A wild pitch scored Spain and designated hitter John McDonald supplied a sacrifice fly to drive in Head for the 5-2 advantage.

After going scoreless for five consecutive innings, the Gamecocks broke through in the seventh for three runs to regain the lead. The first three batters reached to load the bases and pinch hitter Alex Strachen drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Designated hitter Zeth Malcolm drove in two with a single, tying the game 5-5.

The Governors opened the seventh with three consecutive singles and left fielder Jeremy Wagner drove in a run with a fourth single to give APSU the lead again. Head then supplied a two-run home run that went 401-feet to left-center field to supply what proved to be much-needed insurance runs and a 8-5 lead.

Jacksonville State slashed the lead back to a run in the ninth with second baseman Cole Frederick’s two-run home run, but reliever Harley Gollert retired the next two batters to end the game.

Gollert (4-4) picked up the win after allowing four runs on four hits over the final three innings. Starting pitcher Luke Brown was left with no decision after limiting Jacksonville State to three runs on seven hits over the opening six innings.

Head finished the night 4-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Wagner went 2-for-3 with two RBI behind him in the order.

JSU reliever Dylan Hathcock (3-5) was tagged for the loss after allowing a run on five hits in 2.2 innings. Starter Isaiah Magwood surrendered five runs on five hits and four walks in 3.2 innings.

Frederick and Webb each had two RBI to lead the JSU offense.

Box Score

Jacksonville State 7, Austin Peay 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Jacksonville State 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 7 11 0 Austin Peay 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 X 8 12 1

W: GOLLERT, Harley (4-4) L: Dylan Hathcock (3-5)

Austin Peay State University and Jacksonville State, now tied for fourth place in the OVC standings, conclude their three-game series with a 1:00pm, Saturday doubleheader at Raymond C. Hand Park.

