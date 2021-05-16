|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Baggett Heating and Cooling will hold Job Fair, May 27th Newer: AAA says Memorial Day Holiday Travel to Rebound to More Than 37 Million »
Nashville Sounds rally comes up short in 4-3 loss to Memphis Redbirds
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds ninth-inning comeback attempt came up short as they fell 4-3 to the Memphis Redbirds in front of 8,993 fans on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.
Corey Ray singled home two runs in the bottom of the ninth to cut the Memphis lead to 4-3 but Logan Forsythe grounded into a double play and Christian Kelley flew out to end the game.
Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second on a single from Dennis Ortega and John Nogowski added to the lead in the fifth with an RBI single of his own to put the Redbirds up 2-0.
Redbirds starter Miles Mikolas hit a two-run homer in the sixth to extend Memphis’ lead to 4-0. It was the first home run Nashville allowed to a pitcher since June 29th, 2014 against New Orleans (Brad Hand).
The Sounds comeback started in the eighth, loading the bases with one out but could only get one run across on a fielder’s choice by Zach Green.
Bubba Derby was a bright spot out of the bullpen for Nashville tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out three.
The Nashville Sounds host the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-0, 1.35) starts for Nashville against right-hander Kyle Wright (0-2, 5.40) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Memphis 4, Nashville 3
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsAaron Ashby, Bubba Derby, Christian Kelley, Corey Ray, Dee Strange-Gordon, First Horizon Park, Gwinnett Stripers, Logan Forsythe, Memphis Redbirds, Nashvile, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Pacific Coast League, PCL, Sounds, Thomas Jankins, Zach Green
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.