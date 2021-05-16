Nashville Sounds rally comes up short in 4-3 loss to Memphis Redbirds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds ninth-inning comeback attempt came up short as they fell 4-3 to the Memphis Redbirds in front of 8,993 fans on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.

Corey Ray singled home two runs in the bottom of the ninth to cut the Memphis lead to 4-3 but Logan Forsythe grounded into a double play and Christian Kelley flew out to end the game.

Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second on a single from Dennis Ortega and John Nogowski added to the lead in the fifth with an RBI single of his own to put the Redbirds up 2-0.

Redbirds starter Miles Mikolas hit a two-run homer in the sixth to extend Memphis’ lead to 4-0. It was the first home run Nashville allowed to a pitcher since June 29th, 2014 against New Orleans (Brad Hand).

The Sounds comeback started in the eighth, loading the bases with one out but could only get one run across on a fielder’s choice by Zach Green.

Bubba Derby was a bright spot out of the bullpen for Nashville tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out three.

The Nashville Sounds host the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-0, 1.35) starts for Nashville against right-hander Kyle Wright (0-2, 5.40) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Dee Strange-Gordon recorded his first three-hit game of the season…he has hit safely in eight straight games batting .353 (12-for-34) with 9 runs, 1 double, 1 home run, and 2 RBI.

Thomas Jankins 5.2 innings is the longest outing by a Nashville pitcher in 2021.

Corey Ray is batting .428 (6-for-14) with 1 double and 3 RBI in his last four games.

Nashville and Memphis split the six-game series.

Box Score

Memphis 4, Nashville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Memphis 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 4 10 1 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 7 0

