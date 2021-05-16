Baggett Heating and Cooling will hold Job Fair, May 27th

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 27th, 2021, Baggett Heating and Cooling will be holding a Job Fair. If you’re looking for a new career or wanting to advance in your HVAC field, Baggett Heating and Cooling is looking for new team members.

They are looking for Service Technicians, Tune-up Technicians, and Installation Technicians.

The Job Fair will take place at their office at 825 Main Street in Clarksville from 5:45pm to 6:45pm.

Attendees are asked to pre-register at callbaggett.com/jobfair and be at the location before the meeting time as the doors will close promptly at 5:45pm. No experience is required for entry-level positions.

According to the owner, Alana O. Ward, “This is an opportunity to come see who Baggett is and what we are all about. We take pride in our award-winning, highly recommended company, and we train all our technicians with the skills they need to exceed our customer’s expectations.”

Baggett Heating and Cooling have been helping the people of Clarksville–Montgomery County “Come home to comfort” for over 30 years. They specialize in the design and installation of residential comfort systems and have installed or replaced equipment in as many as 3,000 homes in the Clarksville area.

For more information about Baggett Heating and Cooling, visit callbaggett.com

Sections

Topics