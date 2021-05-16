Marsha Blackburn Introduces Legislation to Make Migrants Remain in Mexico

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced legislation to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols. This legislation will require aliens seeking asylum at the Southern border or without proper documentation to return to Mexico to wait for their immigration proceedings.

“President Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies have created a crisis at our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Over half a million illegal aliens have been apprehended at our southern border since Biden was sworn into office. Biden repealed President Trump’s successful policy that forced migrants to remain in Mexico while seeking asylum. My legislation will stop Biden’s decision to catch and release migrants into our communities and reinstate President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico program,” Senator Blackburn stated.

In January 2019, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched the hugely successful Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which ended the failed policies of catch and release and restored orderly processing of illegal immigrants. Upon arriving at the border, migrants were given a Notice to Appear for an immigration court hearing at a later date and returned to Mexico.

While migrants awaited their hearing, Mexico agreed to provide humanitarian aid under the U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration and Supplementary Agreement. President Biden backtracked on these treaty obligations when he suspended the program on January 21st, 2021. Joe Biden’s policy reversal quickly spiraled into the current border crisis. Over 172,000 migrants poured across the border in March 2021, a 72% increase from February 2021.

