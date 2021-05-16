Nitro Circus Brings High-Adrenaline Live Entertainment Back with Explosive You Got This Tour to First Horizon Park

World Famous Daredevils Return to Nashville Friday, October 15th

Nashville, TN – With thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus is gearing up to make its highly-anticipated return. Nitro Circus will bring the high-flying You Got This tour to Nashville for a Friday, October 15th show at First Horizon Park.

This is part of an extensive North American trek that will visit more than 25 cities across the continent this year.

Fans can be there live as Nitro Circus’ roster of elite athletes, including champion BMX and scooter rider Ryan Williams as well as skilled professionals in freestyle motocross (FMX), skate and more, brave the world’s largest jumps.

The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour, while on the moto side riders will send it 65-feet high.

Nitro’s daredevils will also attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope at every show with incredible never-seen-before tricks.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Nitro Circus at First Horizon Park on Friday, October 15th,” said Sounds co-owner Frank Ward. “The You Got This Tour and Nitro Circus athletes will be on an incredible show for fans in Middle Tennessee. We look forward to hosting more entertaining events at First Horizon Park in the near future.”

Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00am on Friday, May 21st. To purchase tickets, visit NitroCircus.com. Fans also have three opportunities to step to the front of the line and get the best seats in the house! Details regarding special pre-sales listed below:

Starting Monday, May 17th at 10:00am – Nitro Circus Daredevil Nation Fan Club pre-sale: Go to Daredevil-Nation.com to register.

Pre-sale for ballpark season ticketholders – Go to NitroCircus.com to register.

Starting Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00am – Indigo Road Entertainment pre-sale: Go to NitroCircus.com to register.

Tour Highlights

Nitro Circus: You Got This will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia’s Ryan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, “Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.”

Aussie Jarryd McNeil, the first moto rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline (just a small portion of his 15-medal trophy case) will lead Nitro’s FMX team. The moto lineup also includes fellow countryman Blake “Bilko” Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right, American FMX legend Adam Jones, Javier Villegas from Chile – an X Games medalist who has also podiumed at Nitro World Games – and more.

Fans looking to get an insider’s look at the You Got This tour can enjoy Mic’d Up Live, the Nitro Circus VIP experience. Mic’d Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports.

Hear from some of Nitro’s athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd prior from the top of the ramps and get their first-hand play-by-play as they fly through the air. Watch as they prepare for the show. Gain early entry, be the first to your section and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open.

New Partnership

“After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing Nashville fans.”

“Nitro Circus is the epitome of thrilling entertainment,” said Denny Baxter, President & CEO of Indigo Road Entertainment. “We have always been committed to producing top-notch live experiences, and audiences can expect nothing less than awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping performances from our partners at Nitro Circus.”

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to http://www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook. Athlete roster subject to change.

About Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon creating spectacular live events, progressive competitions, hit television programming and innovative digital offerings.

With over three million tickets sold to date, linear content that has aired in over 60 countries and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

Nitro Circus is now part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a next-generation content company that lives at the nexus of sports, entertainment and lifestyle, combining the resources of Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Nitro Rallycross and Thrill One Media. A multi-media platform founded in 2020, Thrill One is dedicated to creating mind-blowing action sports events and original content, fueled by the most daring athletes, talent and brands in thrill-based entertainment.

Thrill One Sports & Entertainment also boasts one of the largest aggregate social audience in action sports, with over 40 million followers across its multiple brand pages and channels. Go to thrillone.com for additional information.

Sections

Topics