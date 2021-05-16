|
President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on the Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions, Technical Amendment
Washington, D.C. – By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 3301 and 3302 of title 5, United States Code, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Revocation of Presidential Actions. The following Presidential actions are revoked: Executive Order 13925 of May 28th, 2020 (Preventing Online Censorship), Executive Order 13933 of June 26th, 2020 (Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues and Combating Recent Criminal Violence), Executive Order 13934 of July 3rd, 2020 (Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes), Executive Order 13964 of December 10th, 2020 (Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance To Advance American Influence), Executive Order 13978 of January 18th, 2021 (Building the National Garden of American Heroes), and Executive Order 13980 of January 18th, 2021 (Protecting Americans From Overcriminalization Through Regulatory Reform).
Sec. 2. Implementation. The Director of the Office of Management and Budget and the heads of executive departments and agencies shall promptly consider taking steps to rescind any orders, rules, regulations, guidelines, or policies, or portions thereof, implementing or enforcing the Presidential actions identified in section 1 of this order, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, including the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. 551 et seq. In addition, any personnel positions, committees, task forces, or other entities established pursuant to the Presidential actions identified in section 1 of this order shall be abolished, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law.
Sec. 3. Technical Amendment. To enhance the efficiency of the civil service and to promote good administration and systematic application of merit system principles, Executive Order 14003 of January 22nd, 2021 (Protecting the Federal Workforce), revoked Executive Order 13957 of October 21st, 2020 (Creating Schedule F in the Excepted Service), thereby eliminating Schedule F in the excepted service. In order to update the civil service rules to reflect the action taken in Executive Order 14003, Civil Service Rule VI is amended as follows:
(b) 5 CFR 6.4 is amended to read:
“Except as required by statute, the Civil Service Rules and Regulations shall not apply to removals from positions listed in Schedules A, C, D, or E, or from positions excepted from the competitive service by statute. The Civil Service Rules and Regulations shall apply to removals from positions listed in Schedule B of persons who have competitive status.”
Sec. 4. General Provisions.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
