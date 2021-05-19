Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases 2021-22 Safety, Health Update

|
Good afternoon, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System families,
The district’s Communicable Disease Team (CDT) is releasing the health and safety protocols for summer programs and the 2021-2022 school year based on updated guidance, recommendations, research, and requirements.
The updated protocols will take effect on June 1st, 2021.
Current protocols will remain in effect until then.
For high school graduations, CMCSS is following the Austin Peay State University (APSU) guidelines for the Dunn Center, which includes a mask requirement and reduced capacities.
The following are a few of the significant changes effective June 1st, 2021:
Please note that at this time the rules on isolation and quarantines from the Tennessee Department of Health and the Montgomery County Health Department are still in place. Schools are still required to conduct contact tracing and exclude unvaccinated students and employees who are close contacts to a positive case from the school environment. CMCSS will continue to keep families updated on this requirement.
To view all of the health and safety protocols for the summer 2021 and the 2021-22 school year, click here. Please note that the protocols that take effect June 1st, 2021 are subject to change based on future updates to local, state, or national guidance or mandates.
As a reminder, the last half-day of school for CMCSS students will be next Wednesday, May 26th. Due to graduation schedules, high school students only will be remote Mon., May 24th through Wednesday, May 26th, as previously announced by each high school.
However, high school students in self-contained special populations classrooms will report for in-person learning on May 24th and 25th.
