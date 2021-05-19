Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan Supercharges Future of Transportation, Manufacturing





Washington, D.C. – Increasingly, the global market is shifting to electric vehicles (EVs) – tapping into EVs’ potential to save families thousands of dollars, lower carbon pollution, and make the air we breathe cleaner. Yet, despite pioneering the technology, the United States is behind in the race to manufacture these vehicles and the batteries that go in them. Today, the United States market share of plug-in electric vehicle (EV) sales is only one-third that of the Chinese EV market. And in 2020, China had approximately 800,000 public charging points compared to just 100,000 in the U.S. President Biden believes it is time for this to change and for the U.S. to lead in EV manufacturing, infrastructure, deployment, and innovation. Through the investments in the American Jobs Plan, we can re-establish U.S. leadership in electric vehicles and batteries. The American Jobs Plan will position America to win the future of transportation and manufacturing with once-in-a-generation investments that will strengthen our ability to create good-paying, union jobs, dramatically expand American manufacturing, make EVs more affordable for families, and ship EVs and their parts around the world. Now is the golden time for long-term, transformative investments. As the economy heals, and interest rates remain low, President Biden believes these investments will ensure we manufacture the next generation of vehicles right here in America, lead the world in EV and battery innovation, and create strong, sustained, and durable growth for decades to come. The American Jobs Plan will accelerate our domestic EV industry by driving demand for advanced cars and trucks, reinvigorating our automotive sector and battery manufacturing, deploying a national network of chargers, and advancing our innovation capacity for the next generation of technology. Driving Demand The American Jobs Plan will create incentives to continue to lower the cost of and support market demand for electric vehicles. These incentives are a proven policy to support the growing market for EVs, which then drives down the purchase price as the auto industry scales up production and creates incentives for domestic production. The American Jobs Plan will help support EV deployment with: Consumer Incentives: Provide point-of-sale incentives that encourage EV deployment. These incentives will not go towards expensive luxury models and will also incentivize manufacturers who use good labor practices. Incentives provide critical encouragement for manufacturers to move to sell more EVs.

Creating a National Network of Charging Infrastructure The American Jobs Plan will establish grant and incentive programs for state and local governments and the private sector to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, while promoting strong labor, training, and installation standards. It will establish: Grants and incentives for public EV charging infrastructure : To build a national network of 500,000 charging stations, the plan will make a bold $15 billion investment that spurs the manufacturing and installment of chargers. Through state and local governments and the private sector, it will fund chargers in apartment buildings, in public parking, and throughout communities, and robust fast charging along our nation’s roadways. Charger installation and maintenance creates good-paying, union jobs right here in America that cannot be outsourced, and the American Jobs Plan also includes incentives to bring more charging equipment manufacturing to the United States.

