APSU Softball’s Kylie Campbell, Jordan Benefiel, Brie Howard selected to All-ASUN Softball Teams

Atlanta, GA – The Atlantic Sun Conference softball coaches recognized three Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball players for their accomplishments on the field this season, with first baseman Kylie Campbell being selected to the All-ASUN First Team, while pitcher Jordan Benefiel and center fielder Brie Howard were selected for the All-ASUN Third Team, the league announced Monday.

In addition, Campbell’s First-Team All-ASUN postseason selection is the first ever for a Gov, while Howard was also selected to the ASUN All-Freshmen Team and was one of five ASUN freshmen to be a unanimous selection.

Campbell, of Ninth Six, South Carolina, led the APSU Govs this spring with a .379 batting average, which included eight doubles, four triples, and a home run while scoring 29 runs and driving in 23.

Her batting average was fourth highest in the ASUN this season, while her 61 hits and four triples tied for most among all ASUN players. She ranked seventh in the conference in total bases, while ranking in the Top 15 in OPS (11th), on-base percentage and runs scored (12th) and 14th in slugging percentage.

Benefiel, a Pendleton, Indiana product, finished the season with a 12-13 record, including a 2.21 ERA in 136 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.

She would finish the regular season ranked in the ASUN’s Top 10 in six different categories, including first in starts (30), third in strikeouts (145), fifth in shutouts (5), eighth in ERA (2.21) and wins (12), while finishing 10th in innings pitched (136).

Howard, a Burlison, Tennessee native, finished her freshman season with the APSU Govs batting .319, with 37 hits, including four doubles, a triple and a team leading eight home runs. She also led the team in runs scored (32), runs batted in (34), slugging percentage (.578) and on-base percentage (.461).

Overall, she ranked in the Top 10 in the ASUN in eight different categories, including hit by pitches, home runs, on-base percentage, OPS, slugging percentage, runs scored, and RBIs.

She is also among the leaders in NCAA Division I with 19 hit by pitches this season, which is the sixth-most in the nation, and the most in a single season by a APSU Govs player in the program’s 39-year history.

Austin Peay State University softball opens play at the ASUN Softball Championship with a (CT) Tuesday 5:30pm CT game against North Alabama at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

