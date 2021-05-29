City of Clarksville allocates funds for COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Programs

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Council recently directed $1.4 million from federal Community Development Block Grant and CARES Act coronavirus relief funding into local programs designed to help people overcome pandemic-related economic challenges.

The City’s Office of Housing and Community Development receives the federal grants and then distributes the money to local social service agencies that provide services such as eviction and homelessness prevention, help with healthcare and utility payments, and fair housing legal assistance.

Here is a breakdown by agency and grant amount of the programs to be funded so far with these resources:

United Way

$600,000 — Eviction Prevention.

This program will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to people whose employment was ended or reduced as a result of COVID-19. Money will assist people and families in danger of becoming homeless and CDBG-CV funds may be used to provide emergency payments for individuals or families impacted by coronavirus for items such as food, clothing, housing or utilities for up to six consecutive months. Clients will be screened for eligibility. The program aims to help 500 households.

For an application, please visit the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region website at www.liveunitedclarksville.org

Applications can also be picked up by appointment only at the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region office. To schedule an appointment, please call 931.647.4291. Appointment hours are Monday through Thursday 8:30am to 3:30pm and Fridays 8:30am to noon.

Completed applications can be returned by mail or dropped in the mail slot at 107 Jefferson Street, Suite 107, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040. Applications can also be emailed to *protected email*

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center

$300,000 — Healthcare for the Homeless.

This program will provide free primary, dental and behavioral care to Clarksville residents who are homeless and uninsured or cannot afford medical care and have experienced hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Services are available at the Matthew Walker center, 230 Dover Road, and at the agency’s mobile clinic.

Services include wellness visits, chronic disease management and lab work. Dental care will not include restorative services. It is estimated the program will help 3,000 people. 230 Dover Road, 931.920.5000.

Legal Aid Society

$100,000 — Fair Housing Counseling and Legal Assistance.

Legal Aid of Middle Tennessee will provide a range of services to Clarksville residents facing housing issues as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Services may include direct legal representation in court, advice and counsel regarding a specific housing issue, community education, and referrals and case management.

People eligible for Legal Aid assistance must meet an income requirement or be over the age of 60. Any Clarksville resident facing a COVID-related eviction or housing problem may apply for help directly at 931.552.6656. LAS is also coordinating with the General Sessions Court and the United Way of Clarksville to offer a direct application process for Clarksville residents currently facing an eviction or other housing issue caused by COVID-19 Coronavirus.

A second, related ordinance also was approved that allocates $371,250 of increased grants from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. This money will be split between two agencies, with the Salvation Army and Urban Ministries each getting $168,750 to expand services to the homeless.

Each of these agencies submitted applications for the funding and outlined their program proposals. The City of Clarksville’s Office of Housing & Community Development has contracts with each of the partner agencies. The agencies are now providing services and accepting applications for assistance.

