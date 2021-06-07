|
|
|
|
APSU Track and Field’s Mikaela Smith wins 800-meter dash at Virgin Islands National Championships
St. Croix, Virgin Islands – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field sprint stand-out Mikaela Smith had a busy weekend, winning the 800-meter dash at the 2021 Virgin Islands National Track and Field Championships.
Smith posted a 2:19.85 mark for the win to become the U.S. Virgin Islands national champion in the event.
She also took runner-up honors in the 400-meter hurdles, in just her third attempt this season in the event, with a 1:04.32 mark.
“I’m getting more comfortable racing hurdles but I haven’t been able to train for them since before conference,” Smith said. “It wasn’t my best time in the 800 but now I’m the national champ and I am so thankful!”
