Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “The Secret Garden”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Open your world to the wonder this weekend as we get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with a fresh take on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved classic novel “The Secret Garden” this Friday, June 11th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

When Mary Lennox’s parents suddenly die, she is sent to live with her domineering uncle, Archibald Craven, on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. While exploring the grounds, she discovers a hidden magical garden and experiences a series of fantastical adventures in her newfound playground.

From the producers of Harry Potter and Paddington comes this new adaptation of the timeless fantasy, starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and Dixie Egerickx.

Rating: PG / Running time: 99 minutes / Release year: 2020 / Director: Marc Munden / Cast: Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Edan Hayhurst, Isis Davis / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 13 and under), plus a ticketing operation fee. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in-person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Cornavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 60 people per show. While we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors, any patrons who have NOT been fully vaccinated are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth, except when eating or drinking. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog”, “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington”, “Air Force One”, “National Lampoons’s Vacation”, and “Stand By Me’.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

