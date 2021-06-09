Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee Seeks Community Input

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee has begun the process of developing the 2022 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville. This agenda includes items specific to issues in Montgomery County and the State of Tennessee that need to be addressed.

To gather as much input as possible, Montgomery County is asking employees, community organizations, and county residents to submit legislative items for consideration.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell at *protected email* or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040 by Monday, June 21st, 2021.

The committee will review the suggested topics and formulate its agenda to be presented to our local state delegation in September 2021.

Previous year’s legislative agenda items can be found at the bottom of the Montgomery County Commission page at mcgtn.org.

