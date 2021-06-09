Customs House Museum receives donation of over 60 Original Pieces of Art from Reliant Bank

Clarksville, TN – From picture-perfect downtown views to watercolors of charming architecture and peaceful riverside scenes, Reliant Bank has garnered quite an impressive collection of original artworks representing the expansive story of our community.

The collection contains over 60 works on paper, canvas, and photography that depict a historic Clarksville scene was created by a Clarksville resident or both.

Some artists featured in the collection include favorites like Peg Harvill, Danny Goodrum, Jackie Langford, Marvin Posey, Tony Biagi, and several more.

To keep these pieces intact and well maintained, conserved, and available for the public, Reliant Bank has donated this unique collection to the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center.

Most of the artworks in the collection were created between 1985 and 2005 and were purchased through the Museum’s annual Flying High fundraiser. Museum Executive Director Frank Lott was ecstatic to receive the generous donation.

“This collection is invaluable to our community, and we’re honored to be able to keep it intact,” explained Lott. “We’re looking forward to sharing the exceptional collection of art with the public.”

Highlights include Jackie Langford’s Smith-Trahern Mansion, a vibrant oil painting that captures the iconic antebellum home on McClure Street. Silke Tyler’s watercolor painting of Franklin Street depicts the charming brick buildings of scenic Downtown Clarksville. Multiple Marvin Posey pieces bring vivid colors and dynamic themes to the collection.

The Museum plans to showcase the pieces together in a future exhibit and display the collection on the Museum’s website at www.CustomsHouseMuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

