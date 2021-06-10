Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 2021-2022 Board of Directors.

Founded in 1905, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 116th year in Montgomery County. At the annual Gala, held June 8th, Chairman Paul Turner announced and welcomed his 2021-2022 Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Serving on the executive committee are Mark Kelly -Chair-Elect, 1st Vice-Chair (two-year term); Keith Bennett -Immediate Past Chairman; Jamie Durrett -Legal Counsel; Matt McWhirter -Secretary-Treasurer, Division Vice-Chair, Finance/Administration; Marcia Clark -Division Vice-Chair, Membership Services; Catherine Bertoldi -Division Vice-Chair, Military Affairs; Grayson Smith -Division Vice-Chair, Public & Community Affairs; Wes Cunningham -Division Vice-Chair, Business Development.

Additional board members include Jesse Presley -Young Professionals Chairman; Board of Directors: Amber Anderson, 5 Star Media Group; Dave Berggren, Furniture Connection; Burton Coleman, Heritage Endodontics; Doug Englen, Bell; John Link, Google; Gunter Kaman, Cargo-Partner, Lance Morgan, Morgan Inc. Contractors; Antonio Murgas, Dominos; Mercy Neysmith, Realtor, and Bob Upton, T.W. Frierson.

Newly appointed to serve three-year terms on the board of directors for 2022-2024 are Jessica Todd, First Financial Bank; Mike Rainey, Legends Bank; Darold Londo, Oak Grove Gaming & Racing; Nathan Jones, CBE Companies, and Tish Orocio, Union Home Mortgage.

At the annual gala the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2021 awards: Ted A. Crozier Sr. Community Commitment Award, Project 2231 – Trent & Dana Knott and Family; Boots to Suits Award, Rich Holladay, Young Professional of the Year, Antonio Murgas; Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business Award, Niesha Wolfe; Ambassador of the Year, Tyler Mayes; Lifetime Achievement Award, Charlie Foust.

About the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 to represent the interests of the business community and its membership by advancing community development, promoting the business and economic environment, and improving the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region.

The Chamber elects new leadership each fiscal year, with the fiscal year running from July 1st to June 30th. The Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Ex-Officio members of the Board attend quarterly meetings, and provide direction for Chamber staff and volunteers.

