Austin Peay State University 2021 fall football season ticket renewal period opens, new sales available

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s season-ticket renewal period for the 2021 fall APSU football season began Wednesday, June 9th, with renewal notices going out both via email messaging and mailers to returning ticketholders.

In addition, all tickets except for suite, club, and end zone level are on sale now through the Austin Peay State University ticketing office and online web portal at www.letsgopeay.com/buytickets.

For returning fans, June 30 is the renewal deadline to both lock in your seats for five games in Fortera this fall, for as little as eight dollars a game, and to ensure you’ll receive the special gift for those renewing tickets. For those looking to get in on the action, securing those seats is the first step in joining one of the best gameday atmospheres in college football.

Many of your favorite amenities for the gameday experience at Fortera Stadium will be back in full force for the fall. Tailgate Alley returns. The much-heralded beer garden is back. Stache Street makes its triumphant return. Beer sales and liquor locker rentals will be back in the club level, and of course, there will be the high-octane Austin Peay State University football that Scotty Walden presided over with great success during the spring 2021 season.

In addition, season ticket benefits include:

The opportunity to renew at the same seat each year.

Reduced per-game pricing on all four regular single-game tickets and the October 2nd premium contest against Tennessee State.

Private chalk talk and meet and greets with the A{SU football staff.

Access to practice and to a meet the team event.

Austin Peay State University season ticketholder car decal.

(NEW) Opportunities for private season ticketholder parking.

(NEW) Presale opportunities for Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena events.

All tickets, including club-level seats that were not renewed, will go on sale to the general public starting July 1st. Single-game sales will begin both for regular and premium contests beginning in July.

