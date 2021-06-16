|
Tennessee Amber alert issued for 5 year old Summer Moon-Utah Wells of Hawkins County
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for Summer Moon-Utah Wells.
Summer is a 5-year-old white female. Summer was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.
If you have seen Summer or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423.272.7121.
Summer Moon-Utah Wells
Age: 5
Missing From: Rogersville, TN
