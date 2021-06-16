Tennessee Amber alert issued for 5 year old Summer Moon-Utah Wells of Hawkins County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office for Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

Summer is a 5-year-old white female. Summer was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

If you have seen Summer or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423.272.7121.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40lbs

Missing From: Rogersville, TN

Missing Since: 06/15/2021

