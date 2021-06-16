Fort Campbell to hold Retiree Appreciation Day, June 19th

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell’s Retirement Services Office will host its annual Retiree Appreciation Day on June 19th, 2021 at the Soldier Support Center at 2702 Michigan Avenue. Doors open at 8:30am with the ceremony starting at 10:00am, and services will be available 11:00am-2:00pm.

The event is an opportunity to honor those who once served the nation and who remain Soldiers for Life, said Marcus Ufeanyui, Retirement Services Officer, Fort Campbell Retirement Services Office. Fort Campbell is committed to providing retirees and their Families with beneficial information to maintain the quality of life they deserve, he said.

“Every day since you served on active duty, you remain an important and critical member of our Army Family,” Ufeanyui said.

The opening ceremony will begin at 9:55am. Guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to be seated in order to comply with social distancing measures.

A maximum of 150 people will be seated for the opening. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If no more seats are available, attendees will be able to view a live stream of the ceremony on large screens in the Soldier Support Center.

Speakers will include Col. Jeremy D. Bell, Fort Campbell garrison commander; and Maj. Gen. Tommy H. Baker, interim commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Affairs.

Representatives from multiple agencies will be onsite to serve attendees and ensure they receive the benefits and entitlements they’ve earned. Supporting organizations include Women Veterans of America, Army Substance Abuse Program, Fisher House and the Tennessee State Veterans Service Office, Department of Veteran Affairs, ID CARD-Fort Campbell, and Legal Assistance-Fort Campbell.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) will hold its annual health fair at the event. Retirees and spouses can receive health information as well as immunizations for shingles, flu, and pneumococcal.

They also will provide information about TRICARE, preventative medicine, wellness education, pharmaceutical, radiology, ophthalmology and optometry, nutrition, and physical/occupational therapy. Private providers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield Dental and Delta Dental will also be on site.

A brunch will be hosted 10:00am-2:00pm at 3rd Brigade Dining Facility 6761 A Shau Valley Road. The cost is $6.25. Only cash will be accepted.

For more information, call the Retirement Services Office at 270.798.5280.

*Sirena Clark, Fort Campbell Courier staff, contributed to this news release.

