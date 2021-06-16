Little Learners University becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified

Montgomery County, TN – A green ribbon cutting was held on Friday, June 11th to welcome Little Learners University to the Green Certification Program. The ribbon-cutting was attended by Little Learners University staff, the Green Certification Program Board, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, and City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Little Learners University became interested in joining the Program in 2019 as a way to help educate the children they care for, and their families, about the importance of recycling and reusing.

While going through the Program they have learned new ways to reduce waste within the facility and have expanded the number of items they are able to reuse within the classrooms.

Mayor Pitts congratulated the staff on achieving their certification and discussed the importance of getting the children involved in recycling at a young age. He mentioned the incredibly successful Keep America Beautiful campaign, started during President Johnson’s administration, that got its start by empowering school students to combat litter.

The Mayor spoke on the support given by President Johnson to his wife Lady Bird Johnson who, “focused much of her efforts on cleaning up Washington, DC, believing that beautifying the dilapidated capital city could become an example to other cities across the country.”

Mrs. Tracy Waller stated, “Through what we (Little Learners University) call FEM’s, Family Engagement Moments, the facility will introduce, encourage and remind the families of simple ways to practice small changes in their homes. Each change made will help our community and the environment at large.”

In addition, Little Learners University is excited to begin networking with the over 135 other Green Certified Organizations. They want to continue to expand the sustainability information they can provide to their students and families. Mrs. Waller followed up with how excited they were to have the opportunity to serve the community with these small changes, that ultimately start with educating the children.

Little Learners University provides quality childcare for infants 6 weeks old up to children 12 years old, as well as, part-time pre-kindergarten for children ages 3 to 5 years. The facility is located at 592 Peachers Mill Road. You can find more information about Little Learners University online at www.littlelearnersu.com or Instagram and Facebook at @LittleLearnersU.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program is a free program available to any organization with Montgomery County. The Program promotes sustainability with a focus on improving resource efficiency and resiliency. If your organization is interested in learning more about the Program, contact Carlye Sommers at *protected email* or call 931.245.1867. You can also find information about the Program online at www.mcgtn.org/green

