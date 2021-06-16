Mark Green, Gregory Meeks, Michael McCaul, Albio Sires, urge Joe Biden Administration to Sanction Members of Daniel Ortega’s Anti-Democratic Regime

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, U.S. Representatives Gregory W. Meeks and Michael McCaul, Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, along with Albio Sires and Mark Green, Chairman and Ranking Member of the Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, Migration and International Economic Policy Subcommittee, led 17 of their colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the administration to take swift action in response to the latest wave of repressive and undemocratic actions by Nicaragua’s Ortega-Murillo regime.

“The actions of the Ortega-Murillo regime merit an unequivocal and immediate response… We urge you to continue working with the Treasury Department to apply further targeted measures against individuals in the military, police, and justice ministry who have ordered and carried out these human rights violations. ”

“Every effort should be made to coordinate sanctions with Canada, the European Union, and regional partners in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“We also ask that you exercise U.S. leadership within the Organization of American States’ (OAS) Permanent Council to review consequences for Nicaragua’s violations of the Inter-American Democratic Charter and its prolonged failure to comply with OAS-mandated electoral reforms.”

The full text of the letter can be found here and below:

