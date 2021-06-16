City of Clarksville offices will be closed to observe Juneteenth on June 18th

Community celebrations will be Saturday, June 19th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed and City employees will have a paid holiday on Friday, June 18th, 2021 to observe Juneteenth as an official City holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

City offices will resume normal operations on Monday, June 21st.

The Clarksville City Council and the Montgomery County Commission both voted earlier this year to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth, which celebrates freedom and the rich history and culture of Black Americans, was first celebrated in 1866 after the last enslaved people were freed in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865, by Union soldiers. This notification came a full two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed on Friday, but the regular bus service will run on its usual schedule.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Friday.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

Customer service center payment drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are available at any hour. Kiosk paysites at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are also available for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, June 21st for regularly scheduled hours.

Two Clarksville community groups are planning separate daylong Saturday events to celebrate Juneteenth.

Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative will host the Clarksville Juneteenth Festival from 11:00am to 9:00pm on June 19th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Liberty Park. For more information on this event click here.

Tiffany Perkins and According to Plan Events are organizing the Clarksville Juneteenth Block Party from 10:00am to 7:00pm on June 19th at Downtown Commons.

