Montgomery County Offices will Close Monday July 5th in Observance of Independence Day

July 1, 2021
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 5th, 2021 in observance of the July 4th Independence Day Holiday. Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled.

Montgomery County offices will reopen July 6th during regularly scheduled hours.

Happy July 4th


