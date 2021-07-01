Clarksville-Montgomery County First Responders to hold “Remember the Badges” Blood Drive

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery County EMS, Montgomery County EMA, and Montgomery County Volunteer Fire have come together to host a community blood drive “Remember the Badges” with the American Red Cross on July 23rd, 2021, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Immaculate Conception Church Family Life Center located at 740 Franklin Street.

In Honor of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, Middle Tennessee Badges, Government Agencies, and local community sponsors are collaborating April through September 11th to collect 2,977 pints of blood, equaling the number of innocent lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1.800.RedCross or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code We Remember.

“We are committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Michael Rios, Assistant Chief of Administration at Clarksville Fire Rescue. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues, and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the United States needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative, and B negative.

