Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 18th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

On Sunday, July 18th until Wednesday, July 21st, from 7:00am-5:00pm there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the Phase 4 alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Montgomery County

Resurfacing, Milling and Paving Operations

On Sunday, July 18th through Wednesday, July 21st from 6:00pm-6:00am there will be nightly lane closures for milling operations. Work being performed on SR 13 from Red River Bridge to Fairview Lane. From Sunday, July 18th until Wednesday, July 21st, from 9:00am-2:30pm there will be daytime lane closures for paving operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road

On Sunday, July 19th through Wednesday, July 21st, there will be a 22’ clearance on SR 13 NB and SB.

Davidson County

The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on Sunday, July 18th through Wednesday, July 21st from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving from now until Monday, July 18th continuous from 8:00pm-5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placing containment system on bridge 1. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving from Sunday, July 21st through Wednesday, July 21st continuous from 8:00pm-5:00am. One lane in each direction will be closed on Old Hickory Blvd to construct new concrete islands for phase 3 traffic control

Miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29).

From now through Wednesday, July 21st from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave to work on underground utilities. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior.

From now through Wedneday, July 21st from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for road grading; detour will be in place.

Dickson County

The resurfacing and bridge repair on I-40 from east of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County.

On Sunday, July 18th through Wednesday, July 21st from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures to begin performing bridge deck repairs at LM 13.15 both EB and WB.

Humphreys County

The repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek

On Sunday, July 18th through Wednesday, July 21st, there will be a 23’ horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

