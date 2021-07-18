|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 18th, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.
On Sunday, July 18th until Wednesday, July 21st, from 7:00am-5:00pm there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the Phase 4 alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.
Montgomery County
Resurfacing, Milling and Paving Operations
The grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road
Davidson County
Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving.
Miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (LM 7.29).
SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior.
Dickson County
The resurfacing and bridge repair on I-40 from east of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County.
Humphreys County
The repair of the bridges on US 70 over Trace Creek
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
