Premier Medical becomes Clarksville Montgomery County Green Certified

Montgomery County, TN – On Tuesday, July 27th the Green Certification Program welcomed its newest member organization Premier Medical Group. A green ribbon-cutting attended by Premier Medical Group staff, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and the Green Certification Program Board was held to celebrate and welcome them to the Program.

Premier Medical Group operates two multistory buildings on Dunlop Lane. The buildings were built following energy and water efficiency guidelines which conserve natural resources and promote overall sustainability.

The buildings’ interiors include live plants, motion-activated lighting, and smart thermostats set to TVA energy-efficient recommendations.

In addition, the outdoor area of the complex includes timed irrigation and dark skies compliant parking lot lighting.

Premier Medical Group also focuses on the importance of engaging and educating staff members on waste and litter reduction along with conserving energy through a reduction of personal printers and space heaters.

During the ceremony, Dr. Mike Carrigan, Chief Administrator, thanked the Green Certification Program and the Premier Green Team for their work on making the certification possible. He said the certification recognizes how important sustainability and reducing environmental impacts are to Premier Medical Group as a whole.

Premier Medical Group, which is the 137th organization to join the Green Certification Program, not only met the qualifications for certification, it actually certified at the gold level. The levels, bronze through platinum, are determined based on the number of sustainable practices implemented by an organization.

To achieve gold during initial certification is a true statement of how important waste reduction and resource conservation are to Premier Medical Group and its staff.

Premier Medical Group can be found at 490 Dunlop Lane. It is the largest physician-owned and directed multi-specialty medical care facility in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. It offers Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Walk-In Clinics, and more.

For more information on Premier Medical Group visit them online at http://premiermed.com.

The Green Certification Program is a free program available to any organization within Montgomery County. The Program promotes sustainability with a focus on improving resource efficiency and resiliency. If your organization is interested in learning more, contact Carlye Sommers at *protected email* or call 931.245.1867.

You can also find information about the Program online at http://mcgtn.org/green.

Sections

Topics