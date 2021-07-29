Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 29th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 29th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Baby Girl is an adult, female, medium size Labrador Retriever mix. She is up to date on all vaccinations and spayed. She does prefer a home without cats. She could make a great hiking or running companion. For more details, MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Twix is a beautiful young male Domestic shorthair kitten with dark blue/green eyes.. He is current on vaccinations, and litter trained. If you are looking for a sweet companion look no further.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Strawberry and Pearl are a lively, lovely momma (in back of photo) and kitten (in front) duo. They will be adopted together to a lucky family. They are litter trained, current on vaccinations and Strawberry is spayed. She is a loving, devoted momma to Pearl and they make just the sweetest pair.

They are available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Princess Peach is an adorable female 10 weeks old Calico kitten. She is current on vaccinations, spayed, dewormed, flea and tick prevention, and litter trained. She is still a bit shy and will need a slow introduction to her new home. Once acclimated, she is a purr machine. She is looking for a home that will bring out the “purr” in her.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Spark is a very handsome one-year-old Hound Mix who is looking for his forever home. He is neutered, current on all vaccinations, and heartworm negative. Spark is very energetic, gets along well with other dogs, and LOVES people! He would do well with a fenced yard so he can run and play. Spark would make an awesome jogging or hiking partner with plenty of energy to burn!

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hercules is a stunning 4 ½-year-old Purebred English Bulldog. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, housebroken and crate trained. He has been good around children and ignores the cats. He does guard toys around other dogs. If you are looking for a lot of laughs and unconditional love, then Hercules might be the perfect fit for your family!

This handsome lad can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Moe is a handsome 7-month-old Chihuahua Terrier mix. He is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and neutered. He gets along well with friendly dogs. He is a little shy initially but comes around quickly for petting and love. He will do best in a home with a loving, patient family and a fenced yard.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Trap is a 2-year-old energetic Pitbull Mix. He is an amazing, silly, very loving dog who wants to be with his people no matter what they are doing! His tail is wagging non stop, he’s always up for a run and he always has that silly fun “Bully smile” He is current on all vaccinations. He just loves being with his people and looking for a family where he must be the only dog. Come check him out!

For more details you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

