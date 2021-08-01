APSU alumna Angel Fowler finalist for Nashville environment, sustainability award

Clarksville, TN – An Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna, Angel Fowler, has been selected as a finalist in the 2020 Nashville Emerging Leader Awards (NELA) in the Environment and Sustainability category.

Fowler, who earned a Master of Science in Biology in 2012, is senior regulatory specialist at Resource Environmental Solutions LLC in Nashville. She’ll find out if she wins the award during a ceremony at Lipscomb University on August 5th, 2021.

The NELAs recognize young professionals in 14 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Other finalists in the category are Alice Hudson Pell, associate director, TennGreen Land Conservancy; Meg Morgan, Root Nashville campaign manager, Cumberland River Compact; and Leah Sherry, executive director, Turnip Green Creative Reuse.

To learn more about biology degree opportunities, visit the Department of Biology page at www.apsu.edu/biology.

Sections

Topics