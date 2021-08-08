Nashville Sounds beat Toledo Mud Hens 4-2 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The top of the Nashville Sounds order sparked an eighth-inning rally leading to a 4-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

With the game even at 2-2, Corey Ray started the bottom of the frame his a sharp single to center, his third hit of the game. Tim Lopes followed with a hit of his own, and Daniel Vogelbach drew a walk off Miguel Del Pozo to load the bases.

Dustin Peterson delivered the big hit with a two-run double to right-center, scoring Ray and Lopes to give the Sounds a 4-2 lead.

Luke Barker, who worked a 1-2-3 top of the eighth inning, came back out for the ninth and worked around a pair of baserunners to earn his fifth win of the season.

Nashville starter Josh Lindblom went 2 1/3 innings to setup a bullpen game for the Sounds. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out four and didn’t factor into the decision.

Following Lindblom, the bullpen’s dominance kept the Sounds squarely in the game. R.J. Alvarez relieved Lindblom in the top of the third and left a runner stranded. He got out of a jam in the fourth to keep the game at 2-2.

Kyle Lobstein followed with a scoreless fifth, Eric Yardley worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Justin Topa worked 2/3 scoreless to get the Sounds through the seventh even at 2-2.

Topa turned the game over to Barker who went the rest of the way to close out an 8-5 homestand for Nashville.

The Sounds travel to Louisville to begin a six-game series with the Bats on Tuesday night. Left-hander Andy Otero (0-0, 6.97) starts for Nashville against left-hander Nick Lodolo (0-1, 10.13) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has played the most home games (48) in the Triple-A East League and are 29-19 at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds are now 8-6 in series finales and have a 6-2-6 record by series.

Corey Ray went 3-for-4 – his second three-hit game of the year (also 5/14 vs. Memphis)

Daniel Vogelbach drew a season-high three walks.

Toledo 2, Nashville 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Toledo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 1 Nashville 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 X 4 8 0

