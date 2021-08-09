Marsha Blackburn Report: We Must Build The Wall, Restart Keystone Pipeline

Washington, D.C. – If President Joe Biden cared about infrastructure, he would restart the Keystone XL Pipeline and build the wall at our southern border.

Instead, Biden killed over 1,000 good-paying jobs by canceling the pipeline and spent hundreds of millions of dollars to not build a wall that would prevent illegal aliens from flooding into our country. The American people should not be forced to foot the bill for Joe Biden’s radical agenda.

Defending Federal Workers From Chinese Spies

Communist China uses the digital yuan to track and surveil not just its citizens but anyone who utilizes the currency. Allowing federal employees to utilize the digital yuan would provide Beijing with yet another opportunity to spy on and steal from the U.S.

That’s why I introduced legislation to prevent Beijing from seizing yet another opportunity to spy on the United States. Once China is in your wallet, they will never leave.

Expanding Broadband Access For Tennesseans

Tennesseans deserve reliable access to high-speed internet. Healthcare, education, and employment are rapidly transitioning to virtual platforms, and our unserved communities are left behind without broadband.

I’ve introduced several amendments to the infrastructure legislation to ensure that rural communities in Tennessee and across America can stay connected.

Protecting Children’s Mental Health

Experts are clear — social media negatively affects children’s mental health. This week, I called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to release Facebook’s internal research on children. Facebook should serve as an ally to better help understand and mitigate the negative mental health impact of social media on youth.

China’s Dominance In Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic underscored how dangerous it is to depend on Beijing’s good graces. We cannot continue to rely on China to provide lifesaving medications.

I introduced the Securing America’s Medicine Cabinet Act of 2021 (SAM-C) legislation with Senator Menendez to counter Beijing’s growing dominance and help secure America’s medicine cabinet.

Improving Patient Care, Access To Innovative Procedures

I introduced the bipartisan FIND Act along with Senator Baldwin to increase patient access to the newest diagnostics and therapies. I’m pleased to support this effort to improve critical patient care and provide important tools to the Volunteer State for treating and detecting diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Marsha’s Roundup

The President is putting trillions of dollars on the American taxpayers’ tab. Tennesseans want less of Biden’s reckless tax-and-spending spree and more of their hard-earned money.

Biden’s latest spending spree will increase inflation and leave Americans with less money in their pocket. The U.S. is already over $28 trillion in debt that our children and grandchildren will be forced to pay off.

Tennesseans need an infrastructure bill focused on local communities.

We’re working hard to protect Tennesseans’ priorities in the infrastructure bill, not the left’s radical wishlist.

American companies can’t continue to rely on the Chinese Communist Party to manufacture our goods. A regime that relies on forced labor to create supplies should not benefit from U.S. dollars.

The Chinese Communist Party is power-hungry and desperate to fill the void in Afghanistan.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Visit The District

Will you be visiting our nation’s capital this summer? Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,



Marsha

Sections

Topics