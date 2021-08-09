Austin Peay State University Scholarship 5K Run set for October 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The 2021 Austin Peay State University (APSU) annual Scholarship 5K Run will take place at 8:30am on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Emerald Hill, home of the Austin Peay State University National Alumni Association (NAA). Registration will open at 7:00am.

Mike and Lisa Kelley, who have served on the race committee since its inception years ago, said, “It has always been one of the more popular races in Clarksville, even more so now that the racecourse includes the challenging Emerald Hill. We would like to encourage everyone to come out, run the hill and support Austin Peay State Unversity scholarships.”

Participants can choose to run in-person on the day of the race at Emerald Hill or virtually on a course of their choosing.

“Participation in last year’s virtual event was such a success that we are excited to bring the in-person 5K event back to the APSU campus this year,” race committee member Tim Leszczak said. “Your 3.1 miles is paying it forward to provide needed scholarships and funding for our students.”

The course at the Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill is 3.1 miles long and certified by the USA Track & Field (TN21012MS). Virtual 5K participants must complete their run between September 2nd and October 2nd by 4:00pm.

Registration fees for the race are $35.00 for pre-registration (until September 30th), $40.00 for registration on race day, $20.00 for APSU students with a valid APSU ID, and $30.00 for virtual participation. Entry fees for the APSU Scholarship 5K are non-refundable.

Cash awards will be provided for the overall male and female first place, second place, and third place winners. Cash awards will also be given to the male and female winners in the masters division (participants who are aged 40 and older).

Medals will be awarded to the male and female first place, second place, and third place winners in the categories of APSU alumni, APSU faculty and staff, APSU students, and military-affiliated individuals (these two groups must indicate their categories on their entry forms to be eligible). Participants may only qualify for one cash award. Virtual participants are not eligible for any awards.

All registered participants will receive a race packet including the official 5K t-shirt and other items. Proceeds from the race will benefit the APSU NAA alumni group designated scholarships and funds. Participants will select the scholarship or fund of their choice during registration. If a participant does not make a designation, his or her registration fee will go to the APSU National Alumni Association Past Presidents Scholarship Endowment.

Austin Peay State University would like to thank F&M Bank, Clarksville Pediatric Dentistry, Harris One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Clarksville, Fleet Feet Clarksville, and King’s Bluff Brewery for sponsoring this year’s 5K Run for Govs. The University would also like to thank the Run for the Govs 5K Committee members, Mike and Lisa Kelley, Tim Leszczak, Brad Averitt, and Kevin Fee.

To register for the Run for Govs APSU Scholarship 5K, visit https://alumni.apsu.edu/5k21

For questions, contact the Alumni Relations Office at *protected email* .

