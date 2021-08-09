|
Tennessee Tourism Outperformed the Nation in 2020 with $16.8 Billion in Visitor Spending Despite COVID-19
Nashville, TN – Tennessee tourism generated $16.8 billion in domestic and international travel spending in 2020, a 31.6 percent decline from the previous year according to newly-released economic impact data from U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.
Travel in Tennessee generated nearly 150,000 jobs and $1.4 billion in state and local tax revenue.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, efforts to promote outdoor travel opportunities helped Tennessee outperform the national average decline of 42 percent.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell highlighted efforts to continue the industry’s strong recovery.
“Tourism is a vital part of our state’s strong economic recovery,” said Governor Lee. “By working together to support small businesses and drive job growth, we will ensure Tennessee continues to be one of the top travel destinations in the world.”
“Tennessee’s scenic beauty, strong outdoor assets, and compelling rural and road trip destinations gave it an edge against other states,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Department of Tourist Development. “We’ve seen parts of our state not only survive but also thrive. Our mission as a department is to inspire travel to all 95 counties, and we are committed to restoring economic prosperity for our industry.”
Additional Key Highlights from the 2020 Report:
The 2020 Economic Impact on Travel Report includes newly expanded county snapshots with additional data that will be available August 10th. A new dashboard with the county data and comprehensive models of the economic impact of spending by industry will be debuted at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Hospitality on September 15th-17th in Murfreesboro.
About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development works with the Tennessee Tourism Committee, local convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, city and county leaders, tourism attractions and the hospitality industries in all 95 counties to inspire travel to the state.
