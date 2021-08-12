Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Taliyah Wallace

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old, runaway juvenile, Taliyah Wallace (Black / Female, 5’3”, 203 lbs).

She was last seen in the Lynnwood Circle area wearing black leggings and a black t-shirt with some kind of writing on it. She may have changed into blue sweat pants. Taliyah, is in State of Tennessee custody.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Neagos 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


