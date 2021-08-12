Clarksville Transit System asks residents to take survey

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) is studying ways to improve bus service and increase ridership and invites area residents to complete a brief online survey.

Overall, CTS is collecting the data to gain a better understanding of transportation needs and trends and to better serve the citizens of Clarksville.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible so that we can gain insight into how we can best service our community,“ Paul Nelson, Director of CTS, said.

“Using the data from our recently implemented software, we’ve gained valuable insight into where new routes are needed and if an increase in service times is needed. However, this data only gives us a small snapshot and direct user feedback helps us better assess and make adjustments, especially in terms of what barriers there may be to ridership,” stated Nelson.

The survey seeks information on the frequency of bus ridership, vehicle ownership, other means of transportation used, and general attitudes about the bus service and transportation system. It also probes whether adding service time or more destinations would increase an individual’s likelihood of using the bus system.

“We’re also looking at Census data, local housing trends, and employment information to help identify route and time changes that may be needed,” Nelson said.

The survey will be available online until a public hearing scheduled for September 14th, 2021 is held, and the study report will be completed in December.

Nelson urges residents and business owners to share information related to the survey and the ongoing system evaluation any time at *protected email*

Sections

Topics